NEW COLUMBIA — A Mount Carmel Area elementary student brought a pocket knife onto the campus of White Deer Elementary School in New Columbia on Monday.
The district released the information on its website. The school is located at 631 New Columbia Road, New Columbia.
"Students became aware of the pocket knife and notified a teacher," according to the district's release. "Within minutes, the student was removed from the classroom and the pocket knife was confiscated. The Milton Area School District is cooperating with the School Resource Officer as police investigate."
The district praised the students who took the initiative to follow through on training to tell a trusted adult if they see or hear something dangerous.
"It is our hope that this incident encourages our families to have a real conversation about staying safe and leaving items such as a pocket knife at home, never bringing them to school," the district wrote in the release.
White Deer Elementary operated on a normal schedule on Tuesday.