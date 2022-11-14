DANVILLE — The identity of the person who wrote a letter threatening one of the schools in the Danville Area School District is known, according to new Superintendent Molly Nied.
"We have filed charges with the district attorney and it is in their hands to determine where it goes from here," Nied said following the district's school board meeting Monday night.
It was a student, but beyond that Nied declined to give more information. The student is not in the school building.
Nied could not say whether the student was in custody.
"That will be up to the district attorney and whether it goes in that direction," she said.
Nied also wanted to thank teachers and staff for assisting in the investigation over the last few days.
In her first day as superintendent, Nied, in her first board meeting began by telling the board and the public a bit about herself, as a product of the Danville School District and as a mother of students in the district.
She also described her priorities, beginning with establishing a culture of respect and rapport between students and staff.
Among her early priorities, Nied said, was "the formation of a mental health task force. And establishing rapport whereby students would feel 'safe to say.'"
During the public comment portion of the meeting, several parents stood up and addressed the board about great concerns over bullying and the mental health of their own children and others.
"I just want to bring this to your attention," said an emotional Heather Hackenberg and Ashley Mingle.
Both parents spoke of situations in school where they had become aware of bullying.
Also in the meeting, Tom Hiravi, presented a proposal for outdoor improvements at the middle school, where he teaches. Funding, he proposed, would be through grants and donations.
The board gave him an OK to proceed with the project. The first phase would be planting trees sometime in the spring 2023.
The board approved the hiring of Aubyn Johnson as drama director with a stipend of $3,517.50 for the spring musical effective Tuesday.