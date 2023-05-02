SELINSGROVE — District Judge John H. Reed has left his post, eight months before the end of his second term.
Since the six-year seat in the Selinsgrove magisterial court office is up for election with four candidates running in the May 16 primary, Court of Common Pleas Judge Lori R. Hackenberg said she will not seek to temporarily fill the position.
Instead, she said, the office will be filled by the three other district judges serving in Snyder and Union counties.
Running in this month’s primary for the magisterial court office in Selinsgrove are attorneys Scott Zeigler and Gregory Stuck, Snyder County Sheriff’s Deputy Kate Reid and state constable Charles Miloro.
— MARCIA MOORE