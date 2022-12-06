DANVILLE — District Judge Marvin K. Shrawder announced his retirement at Tuesday morning's Montour County commissioners' meeting.
"After a considerable amount of time spent by me, wife, and my family discussing this, and thinking about it, I really want to be around more for my family. So I have made a decision to retire as of Jan. 1, 2023," Shrawder said.
"It's been an unbelievable honor to serve the people in this county for 25 years," he noted.
'You have done a fantastic job," said County Commissioner Ken Holdren.
Commenting on the process to replace him, Shrawder said, "they'll have an election in the spring. I don't think they'll appoint someone. I believe they'll put some senior judge, a couple of days a week to come to the office until a replacement comes in."
Also in the meeting, Timothy Wright was hired as Veterans Service officer, part-time at 30 hours a week, at a rate of $14.50 an hour.