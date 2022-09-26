MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Conservation District (SCCD) is compiling a list of area farmers interested in improving their operations with the installation of best management practices (BMPs).
BMPs include manure storages and stacking areas, stream-side riparian buffers, barnyard improvements, streambank fencing, milkhouse wastewater treatment, silage leachate treatment, stream crossings, roof gutters and outlets, cattle walkways, streambank and fish habitat restoration and pasture watering facilities.
Farmers can contact the conservation district by calling 570-837-3000, ext. 0 or by emailing sccd@snydercd.org. Staff members will start the process at that point.
Once a farmer contacts the conservation district, its staff will visit the operation. After the visit, both farmer and the conservation district can work together to identify which BMPs and plans are needed, how much it costs, and how to secure potential funding.