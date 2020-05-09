The resignation of Selinsgrove Area School District Middle School Assistant Principal Christopher Morrison is on the public agenda for Monday's school board meeting.
The agenda for Monday's 7 p.m. Zoom school board meeting was posted on the district's website on Saturday. Morrison's resignation is listed first under the "Staff resignation" section of the Personnel part of the agenda.
Morrison is the lead suspect in a Snapchat solicitation case, according to a search warrant issued by Selinsgrove state police.
Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch confirmed the search was related to the incidents being investigated in the Selinsgrove school district.
The search warrant was served this week for all electronic devices at Morrison's home. Morrison is listed online as the assistant principal at the Selinsgrove Area Middle School.
According to the warrant filed in Snyder County, Morrison confessed to the parent of a teen to soliciting nude photos.
Selinsgrove Superintendent Chad Cohrs said Monday that an employee was suspended after a state police investigation began on Sunday.
Cohrs said the matter is a personnel issue and the district will not provide specifics, including the person’s identity or role within the district.
Piecuch did not provide any other details.
As of Saturday, no charges have been filed. State police declined to comment on the investigation.