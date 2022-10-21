SUNBURY — Shikellamy Assistant Superintendent Mary Murphy-Kahn continues to look for new innovative ways to get the attention of students and staff and accomplished both when she implemented the 7Mindsets program throughout the district.
"I was looking at various programs to evaluate to put into place," Murphy-Kahn said. "I was looking for something that would be a comprehensive K-12 program. Jordan Rickert, a guidance counselor at the middle school, mentioned the 7Mindsets program. I found the book on Amazon, purchased it and read it. Then, I reached out to the company to talk to them about their program. Last March, I invited administrators, teachers, and guidance counselors to join a call to learn more about it."
The 7Mindsets program is designed to promote self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills and responsible decision-making.
The program focuses on seven lessons, "Everything is Possible, Passion First, We are Connected, 100-percent Accountable, Attitude of Gratitude, Live to Give and The Time is Now," according to the program's website.
The district uses various days of the week during homeroom periods for teachers to instruct the lessons.
7Mindsets became a hit with students when it was implemented at the start of the school year.
"This is a great program and a good way to learn to look at things," 9th-grade student Gwen Wiest said. "It's a great way to change our future."
Murphy-Kahn said the program is a success because of the participation of staff.
"Everyone getting involved — principals, teachers, office staff and aides across the district — has been the key to the success of the implementation of the program," she said. "I was hooked on the idea of class lessons once a week. It was similar to what we were already doing at the middle school once a month. The difference is that the curriculum is already planned out and is differentiated by grade-level bands. K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and high school."
Oaklyn teacher Ron Pratt said he is loving leading the lessons.
"This program is allowing our students to realize that they can achieve anything in their life when they set their mind to it," he said. "Bill McCartney, the head coach of the Colorado Buffalos, when they won the national championship in 1990 once said the mind, is four times stronger than the physical body and that is what we are trying to instill with this program. Stay positive and have heart, desire, and passion for what you do."
Andrew Zelnick, 15, a freshman, said he enjoys the assignments.
"This is a lot of fun and teaches us to be better," he said.
Logan Wiest, 15, a freshman agreed.
"It makes us think," he said. "I am enjoying seeing the different things we get to do and talk about."
Teachers and students enjoy the program
Shikellamy High School teacher Melissa Brouse said she is also enjoying the program and loves to listen to her student's thoughts.
"Dr. Murphy-Kahn is passionate and this program shows what she is trying to do," she said. "This is an incredibly valuable program and I am enjoying hearing from the students."
Murphy-Kahn said each principal at the schools was happy to help.
"The building principals are an essential part of the process," she said. "They have created unique schedules and worked with the teachers to ensure no barrier will stop the flow of the lessons. As a result, time is available once a week to devote to it. Their leadership has been highly significant in the implementation of the program."
High School teacher Jodi Schmidt said students have reacted well to the program.
"I see kids with such optimism," she said. "I see students following their passions."
At Chief Shikellamy Elementary School, teacher Marie Murphy said her life skills students are benefitting from the program.
"It's a safe place for the students to say what they are thinking without worrying about someone picking on them," she said. "This is not just beneficial for students, but it is also beneficial for us as a staff."
Sam Rojas, 10, a Chief Shikellamy student, said he enjoys watching the videos during the lessons and is learning.
"I am thinking a lot more," he said. "It is fun."
Zhyann Wilt, 8, also of Chief Shikellamy, agreed.
"It's a great lesson to learn," she said.
Audrey Ramsey, 6, a student at Oaklyn, said she also is enjoying the 7Mindsets program.
"I like the lessons," she said. "It definitely makes me think and helps me to become better."
Administrators and board directors proud of 7Mindset program in district
Oaklyn Principal Steve Renn said the program was a "game changer."
"It has been a great way to start our week with a positive outlook and attitude of gratitude," he said.
"I would like to thank Dr. Murphy-Kahn and Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle for their hard work in getting this program implemented in our district."
Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle said Murphy-Kahn did a great job getting the program off the ground and running.
Bendle said the program costs $60,000 per year but was purchased through ESSR Funding and a percentage of the money needed to be spent on social and emotional wellness for students.
"As a district, we are very proud to be placing an emphasis on social and emotional well-being," he said. Teachers, students and administration have really taken to this districtwide initiative."
Director Jennifer Wetzel said she was pleased to learn from administrators the program is working.
"This program focuses on transforming the culture of a school," she said. "It is a refreshing change that will give our students and educators many resources to use. I thank our administrators for implementing this program and its success."
School board President Wendy Wiest agreed with Wetzel and said she was proud of the program.
"The outstanding dedication of our staff from the top down is helping make it successful and enjoyable," she said.