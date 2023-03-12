LEWISBURG — Divinity Roxx made her presence known to a large crowd at the Weis Center, in Lewisburg, Saturday as she presented “Divi ROXX Kids” a musical performance that had children and parents dancing the afternoon away.
Roxx is a Grammy nominated musician, recording artist, and composer who inspires others with her music, according to her website.
Roxx also toured with musician Beyonce as her bassist and musical director.
The Weis Center hosted the show and had some help from the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum for a pre-party with arts and crafts a green screen for children to take pictures.
“We are thrilled to be here today,” Ginny Weibel, director of the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, said. “It’s a fun day for everyone.”
Weis Center Operations Director Johann Kodlick said she was also excited for Roxx to take to the stage and perform.
“We are ready to blow the roof off the place,” she said. “We are very happy to see so many people here and to have Divinity Roxx on stage.”
The event kicked off at 1 p.m. when Roxx came to the stage and told parents and children to pull out their cell phones and take pictures and record video and most importantly — dance.
And the people listened.
“This is the first time we were ever here,” Molly Lloyd, of Bloomsburg, said. “This place is amazing.”
Lloyd’s son, Dawson Miller, 6, of Bloomsburg, said he was excited to see Roxx and was enjoying the arts and crafts.
“This is just so much fun,” he said. “I can’t wait to hear the music.”
Roxx may have summed up the day after he introduced herself to the excited crowd.
“I want you all to get up and get out of your seats and dance,” she said. “Let’s get this started.”