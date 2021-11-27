The richest and most powerful clan, along with their government stooges, have recently been talking, planning and sending up trial balloons for two wonderful ideas they insist will make our lives easier, happier and convenient, but which will further tighten their control.
The first is a plan for the Federal Reserve to bypass banks, creating a system where our accounts will be kept in its coffers. It will use part to increase and decrease the money supply and another to alter stock markets as it sees fit. A more ominous part of the proposal, however, is it can hold or even confiscate our money if in its infallible wisdom the directors judge it “beyond what you need or is just too much”, or some other more bureaucratic mumbo jumbo. I read this in a paper by an academic named Soule Omarova, a Kazakh who graduated from the State University in Moscow, Russia and has now been nominated by Biden for Comptroller of the Currency. She says it is designed to “democratize” finance, just as China has done. Imagine the added control the government will have over us- though it’s only in our interest, of course.
The second idea comes courtesy of the elite at the Davos meetings (the annual meeting of the ultra rich with their government cronies and several other similar minded groups). For several years they have been discussing the idea that since a simpler life would help we proles find inner peace, they concluded “if you own nothing you will be happier.”
By forsaking our property and instead renting everything we need, we will enter Nirvana free of worry. They did not say if they would continue to own their many homes and private jets and yachts but I am positive they will comply, just as every communist boss always lived as frugally as his serfs.
Blackrock is spending billions buying homes so we can be relieved of that burden, and Bill Gates is buying so much land that I have read in several sources that he is now the largest individual landowner in the nation. This is even more wealth redistribution upward. Gates has also given over $400 million to a plethora of media to buy favorable publicity.
Meanwhile the major media feeds us half truths, outright lies and pushes hatred to obfuscate what is really happening. Do you remember what feudalism entails?
Thomas Modesto,
Danville