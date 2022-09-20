Healthy aging comes with challenges. For a variety of reasons, as each year passes, the likelihood of falling increases.
According to Dr. Boris Goralnik, a geriatric specialist at UPMC in North Central Pa, a fall is defined as an unexpected event in which a person comes to rest on the ground, floor, or a lower level.
“Falls result in fall-related injuries, progression of gait impairments, loss of independence, depression,” Goralnik said. “It is a leading cause of injury-related morbidity and mortality among older adults.”
By preventing falls, providers try to prevent related injuries such as fractures, hematomas, and skin lacerations. From practice and literature, said Goralnik, the most important risk factor of falls is a previous history of falls.
According to Janine Fee, MS, MPT, a physical therapist who is certified in vestibular rehabilitation at Evangelical Community Hospital, physical balance, which is important to avoid falling, can be complicated.
“I like to use the analogy of a baseball field,’’ Fee said. “Every player on the field is important and if a player is not working, then your team — your balance — is going to be impacted.”
Fee said many systems have a direct impact on balance. Eyes, ears, sense of touch — especially with our feet, muscle strength, flexibility, and posture are a few. And, the brain can have a major impact on our ability to avoid falling.
Fee said any weakening of one or more of these areas will significantly increase the risk of falling.
According to the Centers for Disease Control website, one out of four seniors over the age of 65 will fall each year. One out of five of those falls will cause serious injuries such as broken bones or head injuries.
“This can then lead to serious consequences that may significantly impact a person’s overall quality of life,” said Fee. “Even if the fall didn’t cause harm, it is likely that the person now develops a fear of falling.”
Many factorsIn many cases, Goralnik said, falls and fall-related injuries lead to substantial deficiency in activities of daily living and the need for supportive care for older adults. He agreed with Fee that a fear of falling leads to things like not participating in activities that require balance, causing weaknesses and furthering the risk of repeated falls. Paying attention to the body and being more aware of areas contributing to balance is a big step in preventing falls.
Age alone should not be blamed as a factor regarding balance, said Fee.
“I strongly believe that if you stay active, you can minimize the effects that aging has on all of these players,” Fee said.
Diseases and underlying medical conditions like Parkinson’s disease, Multiple Sclerosis, neuropathy, strokes, vision problems, and pain can impact a person’s balance. Other factors such as medications, fear of falling, and environmental factors.
It is very important for older patients to discuss with their providers any changes in the gait, possible new onset gait unsteadiness, or if they start to experience new musculoskeletal pain, Goralnik advised.
“Some of the medications may increase the risk of falls,” said Goralnik. “It is very important for people to have a complete list of all current medications when they visit their medical providers.”
Having detailed information, he said, about existing and potential risk factors may help reduce the risk of future falls.
Fee added that testing can be completed to assess balance and what kind of treatment or therapy might be available to assist with balance. Fee said a fall risk assessment is a good first step to preventing falls.
“You can talk to your doctor or health care provider to refer you to a physical therapist to evaluate your risk for falling,” said Fee.
She said a physical therapist will measure/evaluate strength, flexibility, analyzation of posture and feet, how you walk and perform specific balance measures to determine your areas of weakness. The therapist may also ask about fall history and possible home hazards like uneven pavement, rugs, steps, clutter or pets.
“Then a physical therapist can design a specialized treatment program to help you reduce your risk of falls,” Fee said. “Other recommendations to improve overall balance is getting involved in a local gym where you can perform strength and balance exercises like Tai Chi or yoga.”
Temporary conditionsIn addition to medical conditions such as strokes, brain injuries, etc., other temporary conditions also have effects on an individual’s balance.
Fee, a physical therapist who specializes in inner ear disorders, said the most common inner ear problem is a condition known as Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo (BPPV). Classic symptoms include brief episodes of spinning or imbalance that occur when lying down, rolling over in bed, or looking up.
“BPPV can significantly increase a person’s risk for falling especially if they have other balance risk factors. This problem is easily identified by the physical therapist that is trained in detecting inner ear problems,” she added.
Fee said a physical therapist with specialized training can provide the most appropriate intervention to reduce or resolve these symptoms in as little as one to three sessions.
Fee said physical therapists can often identify risk factors and provide specific recommendations to improve balance.
“Physical therapists are like coaches, but you have to do the work. In order for your balance to improve, you have to challenge the team!”
Goralnik added, that in many cases, falls and fall-related injuries lead to substantial deficiency with activities of daily living and the need for supportive care for older adults.
The economic burdens from falls are substantial and likely to increase with the growth of the older population, according to Goralnik.
Fall-related health care costs include hospital bills, fees for professional service, and costs of prescription medications, home health services, long-term care facilities, and durable medical equipment.
“Always inform your doctor about recent falls and fall-related injuries,” concluded Gorainik.
It is very important for seniors to discuss any changes of the gait, possible new onset gait unsteadiness, or if they started to experience new musculoskeletal pain with their doctor.