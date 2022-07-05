Common reasons a person might suffer cardiac arrest are choking, drowning, electrical shock, allergy reactions and, of course, cardiac events.
Cardiac arrest means your body has no blood flow, explained Kashif Chaudhry, MD, director of Cardiac Electrophysiology at UPMC in North Central Pa. As a result, “Everyone should be able to do Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR),” he said.
Specifically, CPR is the compressing of the chest — about two inches deep — to try and restart the heart during cardiac arrest.
Sheila Packer, Community Health and Wellness Manager at Evangelical Community Health and Wellness, has been teaching CPR classes for nearly three decades and she adds, “There’s no excuse to not know CPR.”
Chaudrhry emphasized that survival rates go way up when CPR is coupled with an Automatic External Defibrillator (AED), a device that delivers a shock to the chest wall in order to restart the heart. Chaudhry believes the public should not hesitate to operate an AED, which he said is user-friendly. If you’re alone and have a phone, call 911 and immediately begin CPR. If you’ve never done CPR, the person who answers at 911 can help you to proceed with performing it. If someone is with you, have that person dial 911 and, hopefully, locate an AED.
The person who wants to use the device does not need to make the decision about whether or not to use it. Chaudhry said, “The device will recommend a shock or against a shock.”
“If there is no blood flow, the organs die,” said Chaudhry. “Whenever someone suffers cardiac arrest, what is the only way to push that blood out of the heart and into circulation? That is CPR.”
Because he so clearly understands the importance of knowing and using CPR, Chaudhry was featured on a segment of the “Today Show” about CPR and he also has personal knowledge about the effectiveness of CPR. On a flight to Arizona, a 28-year-old woman went into cardiac arrest mid-flight and Chaudhry saved her life.
“She was having seizure-like activity, completely unresponsive,” he said. The patient had no pulse.
“We were very fortunate — after less than two minutes of CPR — she woke up and she did great,” said Chaudhry.
According to Chaudhry, CPR has the potential to cause injuries, but only 10-20 percent of patients will experience a rib fracture.
“And that’s okay. (The fracture) heals within six weeks. It’s much better to give a rib fracture then to let them die in case of cardiac arrest,” said Chaudhry.
Discovered more than 100 years ago, CPR has been an important educational tool for the American Heart Association for three decades.
If you can’t fit a CPR class into your schedule, Chaudhry said a good training tool to learn CPR can be YouTube.
Packer added there are classes offered at the Miller Center in Lewisburg and there is a listing of classes on the Evangelical Hospital website
“The endpoint is the patient will either wake up, or 911 will arrive. One or the other is going to happen,” Chaudhry added. But, 911 can not respond in two minutes, so having someone perform CPR is extremely important.
CPR increases survival rates, but it should not be looked at as a medical issue. Chaudhry and Packer agree it is okay to try and help someone during cardiac arrest even if you haven’t been certified for some time or, sadly, have never been certified.
Time is of the essence,” said Chaudhry. He said for every minute of delay survival goes down ten percent.
“Keep it very simple,” he said about learning CPR. Remember, the first steps are to shout as loud as you can that you need help while you call 911 and then begin performing CPR.
Chest compressions should be one hundred times a minute for 100 compressions. Chaudhry said the tempo to CPR can be done symmetrically to the song “Stayin’ Alive” by the BeeGees.