SUNBURY — Docks on the shore of the Susquehanna River in Sunbury and the Shikellamy State Park on Packer Island are in place for Memorial Day weekend.
The 2,000-foot-long Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam is also fully inflated, creating the 3,000-acre Lake Augusta that will allow the boating season to kick off on Friday.
"We didn't have the docks in last year (due to COVID-19), so we're excited to get them back in and utilize the riverbank there," said Sunbury Councilman Jim Eister. "The dam is up and boating season is starting. We just need some good weather."
HRI Inc., of State College, brought a large crane on Tuesday morning at a cost of $3,500 and worked with the city Departments of Public Works and Parks and Recreation to install the 12-piece structure. The docks are a summer staple since 2012, when the riverfront park was officially dedicated and opened, said Eister.
This summer, East Coast Brothers plans to rent space near the entrance to the park and rent out jet skis. There have also been discussions of having food trucks parked along the riverfront, said Eister.
Boaters are encouraged to dock their boats and walk into downtown to shop or eat at local businesses in the city, said Eister.
"The family can take a walk up and down the riverfront," he said.
Shikellamy State Park
Andrew Leidich, the manager of Shikellamy State Park, said the park docks were successfully installed on Saturday and marina patrons with seasonal slips can use the docks starting on Friday.
"All 57 of the designated seasonal marina slips have been filled for the 2021 season," said Leidich. "These slips have been filled faster than any other year in recent time. Additionally, for the first time in recent history, an already extensive waitlist will carry over until the 2022 season."
Prices have been pro-rated for the shortened 2021 season, but starting next year they will be back to approximately $703.05 for 27-foot slips and $781.17 for 30-foot slips, said Leidich.
"People travel from all over the state to access Lake Augusta," said Leidich. "Having such a large unlimited horsepower lake is something unique for a community to have. There are not many in the state. Additionally, fishing is wildly popular on the Susquehanna River. We suspect that the increased attendance we experienced in 2020 will continue this year. This is a trend noticed in parks and forests all across the country since the pandemic started."
Dam repairs shorten boating season
As previously announced, the inflatable dam is undergoing a lengthy project to replace one of the bag segments this fall. As per the seasonal marina slip holders permit, all boats must be removed from the marina by the end of Labor Day, Sept. 6.
It's the third time since 2017 that boating season is ending early due to necessary repairs. The repair work will consist of replacing one of the seven inflatable bags on the dam, and is scheduled at this time of year to best take advantage of favorable weather and river flow conditions. Replacing the inflatable bag and construction of a temporary causeway necessitate ending the boating season on Sept. 6, 2021, Leidich said previously.
Bag 6, the second one in from the Shamokin Dam side, suffered damage in 2019 from multiple high-water events. A thorough inspection revealed premature wear and tear and it was determined that the bag will need to be replaced, said Leidich.
The bag replacement project is anticipated to be completed near the end of October 2021.