Family medicine is unique in that a physician cares for a wide spectrum of ages. Pediatricians, on the other hand, are doctors who provide care specifically for children.
Pediatricians perform wellness checkups, and keep track of the child’s development, certain behavioral milestones, family relationships, and nutrition. According to Dr. Ashley Pence, UPMC Pediatrics at North Central Pennsylvania, the transition from a pediatrician to an adult primary care provider usually starts around the pre-teen to early-teenage years.
Dr. Ray Douglas of Family Medicine of Evangelical, Milton, has been a practicing physician for 25 years. According to Douglas, to practice family medicine, a provider needs to be someone who really wants to care for an entire family.
Transition
According to Dr. Michal Maksimak, Geisinger Healthplex Woodbine Pediatrics in Danville, a pediatrician can take care of children from newborn to college-age for routine preventative care and sick visits.
“Depending on the situation and individual needs of the patient,” said Maksimak, it may be necessary to make the switch from pediatrician to another physician because some patients will have needs and require other adult medical care pediatricians are not trained for.
“It’s absolutely necessary to make that switch,” Maksimak said.
There are advantages to switching before adulthood, including better care and training for adulthood and an ability to take personal ownership of their medical care. She also said starting the process early can help ease the transition.
One thing people sometimes forget, Maksimak said, is that pediatricians also have children and families of their own, so “pediatricians are always interested to talk about their families or hobbies. Don’t be afraid to talk about personal things with your physician. You might be surprised what they will tell you.”
According to Pence, the transition from pediatrician to an adult primary care provider should not be something that happens quickly.
“This is something to do gradually, not overnight, so that your child feels comfortable and builds trust with their new health care provider,” said Pence. “This process helps your child better understand and advocate for their own health, and learn about their personal conditions, allergies or medications.”
Pence said once a person is 18 years, he or she is legally responsible for their own care and their parents or caregivers cannot attend doctor’s visits or access medical information unless the young person agrees to it.
She said a doctor of family medicine sees patients throughout all stages of life and provides quality care to newborns, adults, and seniors. However, “Parents may choose to have their child seen by a pediatrician because they specialize in the overall health needs for children as well as specific health conditions that only children experience.”
Pence said that can include things such as teething, growing pains, or school-related anxieties.
“Once it is time for your child to stop seeing a pediatrician, they will see a family doctor for annual wellness checkups. This could be their parents’ primary care provider or another of their choosing,” Pence said.
Pence said younger children need to see their doctor more often as their immune systems are not fully established. The early childhood years are also a time of incredible growth and development, so they are seen more often to make sure these things are on the right track.
“Pediatricians and family doctors would be able to recommend a child with a suspected allergy to an allergist. There are several subspecialties of pediatric medicine; behavioral health is a common one,” said Pence. “Either a pediatrician or a family doctor can refer to any pediatric subspecialty. Occasionally family doctors will also refer patients to a general pediatrician for help in certain areas.”
At wellness checkups, Pence said, children’s height, weight, heart, lungs, vision, and hearing will all be examined to ensure they are on track.
She added the provider will determine whether other things need to be checked such as lead and hemoglobin which are frequently checked at ages 1 and 2.
Douglas said the advantage of a physician who cares for an entire family is the doctor's insight into the entire family which often includes grandparents, adults and children.
When heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and cancer are prevalent in a family’s history, the family physician can begin to address these risk factors in children at an early age, which permits him to focus on prevention.
Choosing a provider, for many patients, is often a practical issue involving office location, hours, and ease of scheduling appointments. Douglas mentioned Evangelical’s FollowMyHealth application that can be used to communicate with patients and telemedicine is still a preference for many patients. He noted that, “While that’s still ongoing, I don’t know if it will last forever.”
Talking to kids about healthy living and other sensitive subjects such as drugs can be challenging, according to Douglas, but since he practices what he preaches, he hopes the children and their parents will practice the tenants of healthy living he shares with his patients — younger and older. Healthy food choices, regular exercise, limiting alcohol, not smoking, and plenty of good quality sleep are key factors behind healthy living, he said.
He said some of his most gratifying moments are when he sees a patient follow his advice on how to achieve good control of a chronic problem. That is especially true with his patients who are suffering Type 2 Diabetes, which he said responds to healthy dieting and good exercise.