In the United States, approximately 1,000,000 people have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, according to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association. While there is no known cure for Parkinson’s, which typically is diagnosed in people over 50, doctors say there are treatments that can help to alleviate symptoms.
“Parkinson’s is a neurological disease,” explained Dr. Jessica Ahlum, neurology, Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. “There is a signaling chemical in the brain called dopamine, which is very important in regulating movements” In Parkinson’s patients, dopamine becomes depleted.
Dr. Cosmin Sandulescu, neurology associate, movement disorder specialist, of Geisinger, further clarified that in someone with Parkinson’s, “a part of the mid-brain that produces dopamine, doesn’t make enough.”
While it is unclear why some people develop Parkinson’s, Ahlum clarified that some forms of Parkinson’s have a genetic component, but there are also forms that do not seem to have any genetic association.
Sandulescu said Parkinson’s disease can be thought of as a syndrome with different stages of mobility. In Stage I you have few symptoms and they are usually just on one side. Stage II is a worsening of symptoms on the right or left side. In Stage III and IV, the person has balancing issues and might need a cane and in Stage V, patients will likely need help to get up. It could take 20 to 30 years to get to stage five, he said. “And some patients never get there.”
Diagnosis
“In my clinic, I see two different presentations with Parkinson’s,” Ahlum said. “One is tremor-predominant Parkinson’s, where patients come in with what we describe as a resting tremor, where they are sitting, not doing anything and they have tremors of their arms or their hands; sometimes with their legs as well and it can also affect the head and the chin.”
The other form of Parkinson’s, according to Ahlum, is decreased movements or a rigidity increase of tone in the muscles and difficulty initiating movement. This doesn’t always associate with tremor, but it can, she said. “With tremor development, typically I see that in more elderly patients. But it can occur in younger patients as well.”
Sandulescu further explained that patients often “feel stiff, walk slowly and might have shuffling steps.” Others have difficulty getting out of a chair and still others might have handwriting issues and two-thirds are likely experiencing tremors. This is mainly because of the loss of dopamine.
In the early stages of Parkinson’s, Ahlum said, it depends on how the disease presents itself. With younger people, for example, there might be an early inhibition of movement. “With tremor development, typically I see that in more elderly patients. But it can occur in younger patients as well.”
Parkinson’s does affect speech, Sandulescu went on, “because you clearly use your muscles to speak. Another symptom is low volume speech. Soft voice. Sometimes, when I see people in the clinic I ask, ‘has anyone ever asked you why you speak so slow?’”
“We don’t have a test that definitively indicates Parkinson’s Disease,” Sandulescu said. If someone has all the symptoms, however, there is a good chance the person has Parkinson’s Disease, but it’s not 100 percent sure. Bottom line: even if something looks like Parkinson’s there is a chance it might not be.
Controlling symptoms
There are medications that can help control symptoms, Ahlum explained. These medications help to re-supply dopamine to the brain. The main one is carbidopa/levodopa, but there are others that can be used in milder forms of Parkinson’s.
“There is no specific cure for Parkinson’s Disease, but treatment can definitely help — in some cases — reverse the symptoms,” Ahlum said. “But, possibly not, in the extreme long-term.”
Treating the symptoms
Two keys to the treatment of symptoms is to focus on speech and movement. Deborah Rowe, MS, CCC-SLP, Speech Pathologist, Rehabilitation Services, Evangelical Community Hospital, and she is LSVT LOUD certified, said, “typically, with Parkinson’s, we see complaints of speech and voice. People may say they can’t understand someone with Parkinson’s Disease. They are usually characterized by low volume. The speech can sometimes be described as weak, blurred, and not very articulate. Sometimes they say their vocal quality is hoarse.”
Rowe said therapy targets helping patients’ voices to get louder, using various exercises. An obvious target is helping the patient be more articulate. “To do that we do a series of exercises, high effort,” she said. “Enough repetition so that if you do it enough it increases changes to the brain.” The other thing she sees is difficulty in swallowing. Here, there are also exercises to help.
Mary Gorham, DPT, Physical Therapy, Rehabilitation Services, Evangelical Community Hospital is LSVT BIG certified and PWR certified specifically for Parkinson’s. With Parkinson’s we see “slower movements and smaller movements, to combat that, what we work on is faster movements and bigger movements. The focus is on bigger movements and then we are trying to drive more intensity. Faster movements as well.”
Patients are part of the answer
Dan Kinel of Rochester, N.Y., according to the Michael J. Fox Foundation website advises fellow patients: “Participating in research changes how you view your diagnosis … and the world around you. It makes you feel like you are playing an important role in solving a problem that affects millions of people.”