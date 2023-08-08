DANVILLE — A Geisinger pediatrician has raised concern about the safety of popular high-energy caffeinated beverages such as PRIME, a drink that packs 200 milligrams of caffeine into each 12-ounce can.
That's almost six times the amount of caffeine found in the same size Coca-Cola can, which contains 34 milligrams of the stimulant.
"That's quite a bit of bang for your buck," said Dr. Anne Marie Morse, on Tuesday.
Founded by Logan Paul and KSI, two of YouTube’s biggest influencers, PRIME was an immediate sensation when it launched last year, prompting long lines in grocery stores and reports of schoolyard resale markets.
“One of the summer’s hottest status symbols for kids is not an outfit, or a toy — it’s a beverage,” said U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, a Democrat from New York. “But buyer and parents beware because it’s a serious health concern for the kids it so feverishly targets.”
Schumer has subsequently called for the Food and Drug Administration to investigate PRIME, over its potentially dangerous level of caffeine.
A company representative said their energy drink, which comes with a warning label that it is “not recommended for children under 18,” contains a comparable level of caffeine to other energy drink competitors, like Red Bull or Monster.
“As a brand, our top priority is consumer safety, so we welcome discussions with the FDA or any other organization regarding suggested industry changes they feel are necessary in order to protect consumers,” spokesperson Alyx Sealy, said in a statement.
Sealy also noted the company sells a separate sports drink, PRIME Hydration, which contains no caffeine.
According to the CDC, energy drinks are consumed by 31 percent of 12-17-year-olds, while 34 percent of 18-24-year-olds drink energy drinks.
"When you look at the popularity of energy drinks," Morse said, "it reflects a bigger problem that we have in society, which is that almost universally, we are seeing more individuals having significant sleep dysfunction, and many times sleep deprivation."
Everyone is tired, so people are looking for what might be the fast fix, "so, therefore, they reach for caffeine," Morse said. "We find that people want more and more of what they view as a good thing. And the thinking goes, if a little bit of something is good, then a lot of it is better."
Consuming something with 200 milligrams of caffeine comes with consequences like increased heart rate, increased blood pressure, anxiousness, and even anxiety, Morse said. Potentially, it does not help with sleep either.
"It's not that caffeine is a bad thing," she said. "It just needs to be taken in moderation.
In the end, if you need to hydrate, water is the best drink of choice, Morse said.
Associated Press contributed to this report.