Coming from the New York/New Jersey area, Dr. Anne Marie Morse, pediatric neurologist and sleep medicine specialist at Geisinger, often heard people say things like, “I can get away with less sleep” or “I’ll sleep when I’m dead.” Sleep, some people think, can be curtailed in favor of activities we enjoy or need to accomplish.
“The reality is, sleep is not a fixed period in your brain,” Morse said. “It is actually quite an active period where your brain is undergoing a lot of changes and cycling through different stages of sleep … and each of these stages contributes different things to our overall physical, mental and emotional wellness.”
“This is typically where the rejuvenation happens within the mind and within the body,” said Dr. Marcus Powers, Family Medicine, UPMC in North Central Pa. “So it’s definitely important for people to focus more on sleep and make it a priority in their lives.”
One of the most critical factors of sleep involves learning. We acquire and retrieve knowledge when we’re awake. However, consolidating, or making it more cemented in our brain, occurs during sleep, Morse said.
“There’s still so much we don’t know exactly about sleep,” Powers said. “But we are able to know the importance of sleep by knowing the signs and symptoms of sleep deprivation.”
A lack of sleep affects our focus, reaction time, decision making and memory, he said. It also worsens our emotional state.
“Typically there’s also a big overlap with depression and insomnia, which kind of ties together as a whole, where the lack of sleep worsens mental health, and depression itself also worsens sleep,” Powers said.
Are we getting enough sleep?
“When you ask people, ‘Do you get enough sleep?’ almost universally you get, ‘Oh, yes. I get about eight hours of sleep,’” Morse said. “And the reality is, that number is not reflective of every individual’s sleep needs.”
Timing and quality of sleep are as important as duration, or the number of hours a person sleeps, she said. A person may experience frustration at night, wondering, Why can’t I fall asleep? Why can’t I stay asleep? Why am I so restless? Then again, a sleep deprived person might ignore their lack of sleep but feel moody, irritable or exhausted.
“If you’re sitting still for five minutes, ten minutes at your desk and struggling to keep your eyes open. Or you’ve had near misses or accidents in your car because of the fact that you dozed behind the wheel. If you’re identifying things like that, that is a call to action,” Morse said.
Excessive daytime sleepiness can compromise our reaction times and our ability to respond appropriately.
“An individual who has daytime sleepiness, when studied, has been demonstrated to have the same reaction time as someone who is under the influence of alcohol,” Morse said.
Switching to daylight savings time can add to the danger of daytime sleepiness.
“In fact, we see a six percent increase in fatal car accidents after the springtime daylight savings time every year,” Morse said. “So it’s a really important thing to not neglect if you are experiencing sleepiness.”
Doctors treating patients for daytime sleepiness will first try to rule out medical abnormalities, Powers said. Those could include conditions like epilepsy, fibromyalgia, obstructive sleep apnea, depression and anxiety.
“So it’s always important to rule out the medical conditions first, and then we also, of course, look into any kind of mood disorders that could contribute to that,” Powers said.
Times have changed
Even our hardworking ancestors seemed to appreciate the importance of sleep. U.S. census statements from the early 1900s show the average adult slept nine hours a night, Morse said. Currently it is five to six hours.
These sleep numbers happened so gradually that many people feel they are functioning just fine.
“However chronic insufficient sleep, chronic timing abnormalities of sleep, chronic poor quality sleep are all associated with adverse medical outcomes later in life,” Morse said. “It increases your risk for mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease. It increases your risk for adverse cardiovascular outcomes, including heart failure, stroke or heart attack.”
Some studies suggest restful sleep can affect the treatment for breast cancer, and when test animals were subjected to food deprivation or sleep deprivation, those who were sleep-deprived died first.
“It is not by accident that militaries across the world utilize this as a means of torture for captives,” Morse said, “because they know it will create such major dysfunction and that people just can’t tolerate it.”
How to help
What can people do to improve their sleep? Powers recommends “sleep hygiene” to focus on simple changes: Sleep in a dark, slightly cooler room. Eliminate noise and electronic distractions. Examine diet, caffeine, tobacco and alcohol use.
“Something I also tell my patients is, see if they can keep a sleep journal,” he said.
Whether using a tracker watch to record REM and nonREM cycles or simply jotting the amount of sleep and how you feel during the day, that gives doctors more information to suggest treatment.
“I really focus on the lifestyle changes first,” Powers said. “And then there are a lot of medications we can consider.”
Melatonin supplements are one of the first Powers recommends, because our brain naturally releases it.
“For some people it works great,” he said. “For other people, sometimes it just doesn’t really touch them.”
Ultimately, if a person is experiencing problems with duration, timing or quality of sleep, talking to a doctor can help.
“Sleepiness is not normal,” Morse said.” Many of us wear it as a badge of honor. It’s not normal. It’s a call to action to speak to your provider. Many people are out there self-medicating, whether it’s with over-the-counters or alcohol or other substances, and really it’s something that requires the attention of a medical professional.”
