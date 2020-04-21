Some cold and flu symptoms caused by allergies may lead to unnecessary concern for Valley residents, said two doctors who specialize in the field.
The spring allergy season is ramping up at the end of Pennsylvania’s flu season, as usual, but the coronavirus pandemic is adding an additional layer of worry, said allergist Nathaniel Hare, UPMC of Williamsport.
“The timing means those exhibiting certain symptoms may be unable to easily determine the difference between the symptoms of seasonal allergies, flu or common cold, and COVID-19,” he said, “Fortunately, medical professionals and specialists, such as allergists, have means of testing those experiencing symptoms to determine the proper care plan.”
COVID-19, while it can exhibit cough and other respiratory symptoms, is also characterized by fever, and sore throat, said allergist Puneet Bajaj, of Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.
But seasonal allergies will never cause a fever Bajaj said. And while an itchy throat may be present, it will not be accompanied by a sore throat.
“So if you have a fever, it is not caused by the allergy and is most likely caused by the infection,” Bajaj said. “While some symptoms of the coronavirus certainly do overlap with allergies there are several other differences. The nasal symptoms such as a runny nose and sinus congestion and sneezing aren’t prevalent symptoms of COVID-19.”
The coughs are different as well, he said. With COVID-19, there would be almost non-stop series of dry coughs and difficulty in breathing. A person would be short of breath even with little exertion.
“This would not be typical of coughs caused by allergies,” Bajaj said. “For COVID-19 you would also see a loss of taste and loss of smell.”
Bajaj said the Valley has been in allergy season for two weeks and said “it’s been tough on allergy sufferers,” who could be experiencing sneezing, runny nose, nasal itch, nasal congestion and itchy, red, watery or burning eyes.
Medicines to avoid
During a virus outbreak, it can be hard to get to a clinic for allergy treatment, Hare said.
“I’ve been seeing my patients using telemedicine and many other providers can care for their patients this way,” he said. “If you know what is causing your allergy symptoms, try to avoid them. You can also try over-the-counter allergy medicines. To best avoid an extra trip to the store or pharmacy, check with your supermarket or drugstore to see if they deliver and have these medications in stock or order them online.”
Patients who have trouble finding them, or who need something stronger, like corticosteroids, should call a doctor, Hare said.
“They may be able to prescribe something over the phone or through a virtual visit,” Hare said. “Some pharmacies will even deliver your medications to your home.”
There’s still a lot to learn about COVID-19, Hare said.
“Currently, there are no medications to avoid for fear of lowering your immune system,” he said. “However, I caution the use of over-the-counter nasal decongestant sprays, which are addictive, and if used regularly can make nasal congestion worse not better.”
Stay at home
Will allergy season be worse or better because there are few people out and about due to Gov. Wolf’s stay-at-home order?
It all depends on an individual’s allergies, Hare said. Some allergy sufferers will benefit from the added time indoors during the peak times for outdoor allergens like pollen and ragweed. Staying indoors reduces your exposure to the allergens and could reduce your symptoms, but you can still have some symptoms as the allergens make their way naturally through airflow into your home.
“Some symptoms can be caused by indoor allergens like mold and dust,” Hare said. “For those with indoor allergies, the extra activity and exposure time within the home can be a problem. For those who suffer from indoor allergies, you can still get relief by spending some time outdoors while observing the public health guidelines, as well as making sure to clean the house often, use a home air purifier, and when possible open windows to increase fresh airflow in the home.”
Anyone struggling to manage symptoms, should contact a care provider, Hare said. They can help, or place a referral to an allergist for further testing and support.