An estimated 10 percent of Americans have a substance abuse disorder and only about 25 percent have been diagnosed, said Dr. Perry Meadows, medical director of government programs at Geisinger.
"Doctors don't ask about it," he said, adding that treating people with drug addictions requires a straightforward, multi-faceted approach and a new outlook by some medical professionals.
"There's still stigma in the medical community about people with substance abuse disorders. That's all they see," said Meadows who advocates for "a continuum of care. We need to look at the whole person."
More than 63 percent of people battling a substance abuse disorder have other behavioral health and physical problems that need to be addressed as well, he said.
But treating those issues is just the first step. Meadows said people who struggle with substance addiction also often face other obstacles to getting sober and staying clean, such as lack of transportation, housing and food insecurity.
"If a patient has diabetes, (medical providers) would also talk with them about lifestyle," he said.
Among the recommendations in a report on the dangers of fentanyl released earlier this year by Pennsylvania Attorney General and Governor-elect Josh Shapiro is a call for making treatment more accessible for addicts, which many say is critical.
The one-year relapse rate among people with a substance abuse disorder following treatment is a staggering 85 percent, according to Meadows, and is made even harder by the lack of treatment options due to too few providers.
Bridget Farrell Kort, of Danville, understands the grip addiction has on people. Her daughter, Delaney, died in July 2017 after a years-long substance abuse addiction and just days after being released from rehab.
"I just don't get it, but that's the disease for you. Once it takes hold, it's very hard to fight," she said.
Kort added that while most of the focus is on accidental overdose deaths, many more deaths can be attributed to substance abuse.
"The thing about the numbers is they don't include all the people that die from complications of long-term drug use," she said. "No matter how hard the families or the government tries to fight this war, the drugs are still winning."