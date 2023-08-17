DANVILLE — Health care professionals are worried about the potential for the triple threat this fall and winter, with flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and a new, more contagious variant of COVID.
"In Central Pennsylvania, and across the country, we are worried about that new strain," said Dr. Jennifer Vodzak, a Geisinger infectious disease specialist.
Influenza varies from year to year and that is why, every year the seasonal vaccine is so important, as it is updated to help fight the estimated strains of the season.
"We want people to get their vaccines to help with the flu, and the same with COVID," Vodzak said. "We know that if people get two viruses at the same time — influenza and COVID or COVID and RSV — they tend to be sicker. They might have more difficulty breathing. That is true for both children and older adults."
The new variant of COVID is EG-5, which is called Eris.
“COVID has scrambled the timing of some of these other respiratory viruses, and so we think that in the past couple of years, we’ve seen a bit of an early flu season,” Dr. James Cutrell, an infectious disease expert in Texas, said.
Cutrell recommends people get a flu shot in September or early October. Additionally, getting the flu shot and COVID-19 at the same time is considered acceptable and safe.
“From a practical, logistical standpoint, a lot of times, for people who don’t go to the doctor that often, it may be most convenient to get them in that same visit,” he said.
"Meanwhile, there are more variants of COVID emerging, at least in the last month or so," Vodzak said, "We are still worried about COVID, since we are still learning about it as it circulates. It learns and becomes smarter over time. It evolves and finds ways to make people sick. That is what we are seeing now.
"A variant that has a little more ability to avoid the virus immunity that was built up over the last couple of years due to vaccines and previous COVID infections."
COVID is a respiratory virus so many of the same symptoms have been seen with different variants. Some people have mild, cold-like symptoms and congestion.
"What we worry about are not so much the mild symptoms but those who get more severe illness," Vodzak said. "There is the capacity to cause viral pneumonia and make people sick enough to be hospitalized. Especially children and adults who have underlying medical conditions that might put them at a higher risk for more severe infection."
People with underlying respiratory illnesses are also at greater risk. Also people who are immune compromised due to medication that makes their systems weaker.
Vodzak could not say if there have been patients in the Geisinger system with the new variant because the system has not yet been specifically testing for EG-5.
"So it is possible that there are people with that variant in our area right now because the regular tests don't differentiate one variant from another," she said. "We may not know how much of that COVID is in the community right now because people are not wanting to be tested as much now as with previous outbreaks."
Overall, she said, there has been a slight "uptick" of patients with COVID in the last few weeks, among the people who have been tested, she reported.
The World Health Organization (WHO) "seems to think EG-5 is pretty contagious, and they are concerned that it is very easy to spread," Vodzak said.
A new vaccine due at the end of September will target the new variant.
Tribune News Service contributed to this story.