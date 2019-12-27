DANVILLE — There was mayhem in the Danville high school auditorium Friday night, but it was all in good fun, and for a good cause — the fourth annual Mackenzie E. Riley Memorial Scholarship dodgeball fundraising tournament.
The fundraiser, held in honor of Mackenzie, a 17-year-old Danville Area High School student who died in 2015 after a long battle with cancer, drew 13 "teams," of students, area residents, and alumni, with each team comprised of anywhere from six to 10 players in a round-robin elimination event.
Alison Young, Mackenzie's mother, and organizer of the tournament, said, "MacKenzie would have participated in an event like this. She was very athletic. It is so much fun and shows how a community can come together."
Young was energized by the turnout of kids and friends this year.
"We are constantly trying to get more people involved, and to include both Danville and Shikellamy students and surrounding businesses," she said. "It's also great to see kids who have graduated come back here during their college breaks."
All donations go to the Mackenzie E. Riley Memorial Scholarship Fund, which supports one or more annual scholarships for graduates from Danville or Shikellamy high schools who have participated in athletics and will be attending a two- or four-year institution of higher education, said former organizer Carlene Klena.
The fund was established under the Danville Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation.
Mackenzie "loved dodgeball," Young said, recalling her daughter's love of the sport. "When she was in elementary school, we used to say she was the 'dodgeball queen.' She was good at dodgeball and kickball in elementary school."
When at Danville, Mackenzie was a statistician for girls soccer and lacrosse and helped with the boys basketball squad, Young said.
Klena said the tournament has "caught on in both the Danville High and Shikellamy High communities."
The date and time of the tournament has changed every year, but Young tries to make it around the same weekend during the holidays.
The students really get into this, Young said. Competing teams are self-named, such as the Oldies But Goodies, Shik Ballers, Shik ROTC, Tweak Squad, D4 Bums, and Lilly and the Bros'.
But the event attracts more than just students, Young said, "Quite a few businesses are sponsoring teams. It's all in good fun."
The winner of the scholarship, Young said, is someone they think matches Mackenzie's qualities as an individual and who is both a member of the community and an athlete.
For information about how to make donations, call 570-594-7238 or email Young at alisonjill@hotmail.com.