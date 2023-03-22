DANVILLE — The Danville SPCA will offer dogs for adoption at no cost from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Savings range from $150 to $300. Anyone with a dog would need to bring the dog to make sure it gets along with the dog being adopted. They also need to bring information that their dog or dogs are up-to-date on rabies and distemper shots.
Dogs in need of homes include PD, an older chihuahua; Rebel, a 2-year-old husky mix; Minnie, a 1-year-old great Dane mix; Murphy, 9, an Irish setter and sharpei mix; Bear, 1, a pittie mix; Oliver, 2, a mix; Lucy, 5, hound mix; Phoenix, 11 months and pittie mix; Batman, 5, a pittie mix; Tyson, 2, a terrier mix; Axel, 1, and mixed; Porter, 9, and a mix; Roxy, 1, and mix; Solo, 4, and a mix; and Rocky, 1, and pittie mix. They will come with toys.
All available dogs are neutered or spayed, up-to-date on shots, flea and tick treated, dewormed and microchipped.