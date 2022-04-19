DORNSIFE — A dog groomer from Dornsife noticed that people over the last two years started adopting more pets during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, Courtney Woodward and her mother, April Rothermel, opened Greenbrier Grooming and Pet Resort at 816 Schwaben Creek Road, Dornsife. The 6,500-square-foot grooming and pet daycare facility that opened in November 2021 includes luxury rooms with a live video feed for dog owners to check in on their furry friends from anywhere.
“A lot of people were stuck at home and really wanted dogs, and a lot of dogs were in shelters,” said Woodward, the groomer and facility manager. “We in the grooming industries call them COVID puppies. A lot of these dogs haven’t been out much. They were quarantined. Now we’re seeing a big influx of dogs that need to be groomed, day care and socialized. They didn’t get there in the beginning because people couldn’t go anywhere with them.”
The business started as grooming only in the farmhouse on the property in 2018. The new facility took 18 months to build and worked with an animal kennel designer to help lay out the facility. Martin Construction, of Mifflinburg, was the general contractor.
The facility has a cattery for one family’s cat at a time. There’s a doggy day care and a grooming salon.
“There’s 10 luxury and 20 standard size kennels,” said Rothermel. “Every kennel has an inside and outside run. The outside is covered so even if it rains they can go outside.”
The luxury kennels are bigger and nicer than the standard size kennels, and includes cameras in each room. Owners can watch their dogs online at any time, they said.
“If they’re here for boarding, they go out every four hours into a yard,” said Woodward. “They get played with. People can choose extra play time or cuddle time. They can go into day care if they’re a good fit. They can get groomed while they’re here. All kinds of enrichment.”
There are different spa packages and add-ons for the grooming options. There’s premium dog food, treats and clothing as well, they said.
Woodward said there’s a lot going on all the time.
“I’m really excited and happy,” said Woodward. “This has been a dream of mine for at least six years.”
Jane Michetti, of Herndon, brings her three dogs often to be groomed and boards them every few months for weekend trips away. She has been a customer since 2018.
“It’s great customer service,” said Michetti. “It’s great for the dogs. They’re very personable. I feel like they are cared for as good here as they are at home. Probably better.”
Michetti said she springs for the luxury rooms when she has to drop the dogs off.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting event for the business on Friday. Chris Berleth, the executive director of membership for the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, said Woodward and Rothermel did “some incredible work on the facility.”
“They have been so great to work with as they’ve been gearing up for this day,” said Berleth.