DANVILLE — A new cat won't replace the one Abby Thomas lost on Valentine's Day, but it may ease the pain of loss.
Thomas, 18, of Danville, adopted an 8-week-old male kitten from the PSPCA Danville Center on Saturday as part of the Pennsylvania SPCA and BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters adoption event where all adoption fees are waived. BISSELL Pet Foundation has teamed up with Dogtopia to bring its Spring National “Empty the Shelters” adoption event to more than 350 shelters in 45 states.
"He was the first one I saw," Thomas said at the facility located at 1467 Bloom Road, Danville. "He looked just like Sadie. I saw him and he was just so cute."
Thomas said 13-year-old Sadie died from cancer on Feb. 14. When the animal got sick, Thomas's father drove to Messiah College in Mechanicsburg to pick her up so Thomas could say goodbye.
"We weren't sure we were going to get another one," said Thomas.
Connie and Scott Reborn, of Bloomsburg, came to the shelter and adopted a chihuahua mix named Mirambo.
"We've been talking about adopting forever," said Connie Reborn. "We knew there was going to be a crowd, but we didn't care."
The Reborn selected Mirambo due to her personality.
"She was very outgoing," said Connie Reborn. "She ran right up to us and jumped right into our arms."
Kristen Szwast, the site director at Danville, said a "good crowd" showed up within the first hour and a few animals had been adopted by early afternoon. Last year, 15 animals were adopted during the event.
"It's great," she said. "It gets people excited about adoption. It gives us a chance to showcase animals that people don't normally see."
As the nation’s largest funded adoption event, “Empty the Shelters” has helped nearly 140,000 pets find loving homes. During each nationwide event, BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees for $50 or less to make adoption affordable for prospective pet owners. The PSPCA will be hosting fee-waived adoptions on the day of the event, according to the SPCA.