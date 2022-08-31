Federal prison facilities in Union County are now at the lowest restriction levels for COVID-19 as the active case counts at facilities in Allenwood continue to decline.
Statewide, the Department of Health registered 18,264 new COVID cases in its weekly release on Wednesday, the smallest increase since the first week in July. It marked the first time in seven weeks with fewer than 20,000 new cases were added across Pennsylvania.
In the Valley, there were 310 new cases, the fifth time in five weeks with at least 300 new cases and 23 more than last week's increase. There were 32 new cases in Montour County, 203 in Northumberland, 42 in Snyder and 33 in Union County. Only Union County registered fewer cases this week compared to last week.
There was one death recorded in the area — in Northumberland County — linked to the coronavirus. Statewide, there were 120 COVID-related deaths last week, the sixth time in eight weeks with at least 100 deaths and the fourth in a row.
According to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, the number of cases nationally decreased by 8 percent over the last week, while deaths were down 4 percent. Hospitalizations were also down 4 percent. Statewide, the number of new cases of COVID is down 22 percent.
All four counties have medium levels of community transmission. Community levels are determined by using a combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 1,258 hospitalizations statewide, down 31 from last week. There were 146 patients statewide being treated in the ICU, and 48 on ventilators, up down three.
There were 30 COVID patients in Valley hospitals, down six from last week's report.
Evangelical Community Hospital was treating four patients hospitalized with COVID-19. All four of the patients were vaccinated. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville had 19 patients hospitalized, four in the ICU. At Geisinger-Shamokin there were seven patients hospitalized.
State facilities, prisons
Federal prisons in Union County saw a drop in active COVID cases this week, while they remained steady at SCI-Coal Township, a state prison.
There were 22 combined cases at three federal facilities in Allenwood, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons, down 27 from last week. There were 10 active inmate cases at the low-security unit, along with 3 active inmate cases at the medium-security unit and 9 inmate cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood. There were no cases at USP Lewisburg. There are no staff cases at any Union County facility.
Federal prisons in Allenwood and Lewisburg are now at Level 1 COVID-19 restrictions, in the lowest of a three-tier system. Nationwide, 48 facilities were at Level 3, the highest level of restrictions — down 12 from last week — 40 were at Level 2 and eight were at Level 1. Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2 or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
At the Selinsgrove State Center, there were 44 cases, double last week’s total, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). There were 13 active cases among those residents receiving services and 31 among staff members, level with last week's reports.
There were at least 24 new cases at the Danville State Hospital. DHS announced 13 resident and 12 staff cases this week. Last week, there was at least one staff case in Danville. The DHS does not release specific numbers if there are fewer than five cases.
At SCI-Coal Township the state Corrections Agency is registering 9 cases among inmates and seven among staffers, both down from last week.