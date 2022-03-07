The state Department of Health registered 599 new COVID-19 cases on Monday — the second-fewest cases this year — including one new case in Northumberland County.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 1,007, the lowest total since early August. The last time the state’s rolling seven-day average was less than 1,000 cases was Aug. 2, 2021.
Across the Valley, there were nine total cases for the second day in a row, including four in Union County, three in Montour and one each in Snyder and Northumberland. The last time Northumberland County had one or no new cases was July 28, 2021.
Statewide, there were no COVID-related deaths registered.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, across the nation, new cases were down 31 percent over the past week, hospitalizations were down 23 percent and deaths linked to COVID-19 were down 20 percent. In Pennsylvania, the number of new COVID cases is down 45 percent over the last week, deaths were down 10 percent and hospitalizations were down 24 percent.
According to the new CDC guidance, all four Valley counties were seeing high community levels of COVID-19. Across Pennsylvania, 43 counties had low rates — up 27 from last week — 16 had medium and eight had high. The COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days.
Across Pennsylvania, 76.7 percent of adults 18 and older were fully vaccinated according to the CDC and 67.2 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated, according to CDC reporting on Saturday.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Monday, there were 1,060 hospitalizations statewide, up two from Sunday's report. Monday's increase ends of a string of 29 consecutive days with decreases in the number of COVID hospitalizations statewide.
Statewide, there were 191 in intensive care units (ICUs), down two, and 114 were breathing using ventilators, down five.
There were 57 patients hospitalized locally on Saturday, down five from the weekend and the lowest total in the Valley since early August, 202. There were 48 patients at Geisinger in Danville, two at Geisinger-Shamokin and 12 at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 11 patients in the ICU and seven on a ventilator. There were two COVID patients in the ICU in Shamokin.
At Evangelical, two patients were being treated in the ICU, both of who were not fully vaccinated, along with six of seven COVID patients.
Prisons, state facilities
There were six inmate cases at the medium-security unit in Allenwood on Monday, the only cases at the three facilities in Allenwood, the same numbers as reported since Friday. According to the Bureau of Prisons, there were also 16 staff cases at USP-Lewisburg.
As of Monday, there were no active cases among those receiving services and fewer than five staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center, At Danville State Hospital, there were no active infections among those receiving services and fewer than five cases among staff members, according to the state Department of Human Services. At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were fewer than five cases among youth and fewer than five among staff. The DHS does not report numbers fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.
There were two inmate cases and no staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 73 inmate cases and another 63 staff cases.