The state Department of Health registered more than 200 new COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row on Saturday, the first time with three days in a row of at least 200 cases since mid-June.
State Health officials announced 236 new cases, the sixth day in a row cases have increased over the previous day. There were two new cases in the Valley, one each in Snyder and Union counties.
There were no new cases in Montour County for the sixth time in seven days. Northumberland County has not reported a new case in back-to-back days for the first time since June 27-28.
There were eight deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Saturday across the state, the second day in a row with eight deaths. There were no deaths in the Valley linked to COVID-19.
The virus has killed 604 Valley residents and 27,745 in the state since the Pennsylvania DOH started tracking the virus in March 2020.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations in Pennsylvania decreased by 17seven in data updated on Saturday morning. There are now 271 patients hospitalized statewide, including 55 being treated in intensive care units and another 42 on ventilators. The number of patients in the ICU and the number on ventilators both dropped by one on Saturday.
In the Valley, 17 patients being treated in three local hospitals — level with Friday's report — including 13 at Geisinger in Danville, three at Evangelical Community Hospital and one at Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger is treating three patients in its ICUs at its main hospital in Danville according to state data and two on ventilators. The only patient being treated at Geisinger-Shamokin is in the ICU.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,212 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 16 months. There were no new cases listed in the four county reports last updated Friday. There have been no new nursing home cases in the Valley for more than two weeks.
In the latest state data, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-four residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March there have been 1,064 residents and 270 staffers who have tested positive, along with 221 deaths.
In Snyder County, 138 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 264 resident and 56 staff cases. Forty-two residents have died.
Prisons
There are no new COVID cases at SCI-Coal Township after the Department of Corrections announced the first new case at the prison in more than two weeks on Thursday. There is one staffer who has tested positive, one of 31 statewide. There are also 41 inmates who have tested positive across the state, down two from Friday. There are no active inmate cases at SCI-Coal Township.
At four federal prisons in Union County, there remains one total active case of COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, the same number as reported for the past month.
One staff member at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
According to the BOP, 421 staffers and 1,551 inmates at USP-Allenwood are fully vaccinated and 215 staffers and 556 inmates at Lewisburg have been inoculated. Across the nation, 200,420 inmates are fully vaccinated.
There are no active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, Danville State Hospital or youth detention facilities in Montour County.