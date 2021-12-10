The state Department of Health recorded 9,215 COVID-19 cases among school-aged children over the week, 1,000 cases more than any other week since data was first kept in mid-August.
In the most recent seven-day window measured — from Dec. 1-7 — there were 100 new cases in schools in Northumberland County. The local county was one of 29 that had at least 100 cases among students ages 5-18.
There were 178 new cases in the Valley. There were 37 cases in Union County, 28 in Snyder and 13 in Montour. The Valley's total is the highest one-week total since DOH officials tracked data when the school year began.
Since August, there have been 151 cases among school-aged children in Montour County, 1,073 in Northumberland, 291 in Snyder and 394 in Union.
Since mid-August, there have been 103,485 cases among children aged 5-18 statewide and 18,858 among those 0-4.
Statewide, there were 3,914 more COVID cases this week than last week, according to the state’s Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard.
The Department of Health recorded increases in new cases and incidence rate, while the state's positive test rate dropped in the week ending Friday.
State Health officials registered 41,144 new cases, up from 37,230 added a week ago. The incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 residence increased from 290.8 to 321.4.
Statewide, the positive test rate dropped from 15.2 to 14.4 percent.
Three of four Valley counties saw more cases in the most recent seven-day window measured by the state.
In Montour County, there were six fewer cases — 73 to 67 — this week, while the positive test rate dropped from 15.3 percent to 10.2 percent. The 10.2 percent test rate is fifth lowest in the state.
In Northumberland County, the number of cases, incidence rate and positive test rate all increased. The county had 564 new cases this week, up from 491 a week ago, and the test rate inched up slightly to 23.9 percent, the seventh highest in the state. Northumberland County's incidence rate of 620.9 new cases per 100,000 residence is the second highest in the state, behind only Sullivan County.
Snyder County's data remained relatively steady this week. There were three more cases (154 to 157) and the positive test rate dropped to 18.7 percent from 20.5 percent.
Union County saw increases in cases and positive test rate with 64 more cases (135 to 199) and test rate rising two percentage points to 11.9 percent.