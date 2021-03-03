The Department of Justice has reached a settlement with Geisinger and Evangelical Community Hospital to resolve the DOJ's antitrust challenge to the Geisinger's partial acquisition of Evangelical.
The settlement requires Geisinger to cap its ownership interest in Evangelical at a 7.5% passive interest and eliminates additional entanglements between the two competing hospitals. Geisinger was slated to obtain a 30 percent ownership interest in Evangelical according to the DOJ. Under terms of the agreement, which are pending a public comment period and final court decision in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania later this year, Geisinger would maintain a minority investment in Evangelical.
“Evangelical can best continue to meet the needs of our community by remaining an independent, community hospital and by using Geisinger’s financial support to strengthen our facilities, technology, and services,” said Kendra Aucker, President and CEO, Evangelical Community Hospital, stressing the agreement confirms Evangelical’s independence.
In August, the Department of Justice Antitrust Division filed a civil antitrust lawsuit challenging the acquisition. The department alleged that Geisinger and Evangelical are close competitors for inpatient general acute-care hospital services for patients in a six-county area in central Pennsylvania, where the two hospital systems together account for approximately 70% of the market.
Geisinger and Evangelical announced a $265 million “strategic and financial partnership” on Oct. 1, 2018, that was supposed to go into effect Jan. 1, 2019.
The hospitals announced final negotiations of the terms on Feb. 4, 2019, which included strengthening Evangelical’s relationship with Geisinger and Geisinger Health Plan while allowing the Lewisburg-based hospital to remain independent.
“Now, more than ever, Americans need access to quality healthcare services at affordable prices,” said Richard A. Powers, Acting Assistant Attorney General of the Antitrust Division. “The anticompetitive agreement between Geisinger and Evangelical reduced their incentives to compete on the price, quality, and availability of high-quality healthcare services, which would have harmed patients in central Pennsylvania. Today’s settlement ensures that those patients will continue to benefit from robust competition between Geisinger and Evangelical.”
Geisinger’s investment supports Evangelical’s expansion project known as PRIME, the Patient Room Improvement, Modernization, and Enhancement project, and a renovated intensive care unit, Evangelical officials said. The agreement paves the way for Evangelical services to continue at tier 1 status in the Geisinger Health Plan, meaning individuals with that coverage do not face higher out-of-pocket costs when seeking their care at Evangelical.
This is a developing story. More information will be published when it becomes available.