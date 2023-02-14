SUNBURY — The Dollar General in downtown Sunbury is officially closed for good, according to city officials.
According to city code department Supervisor Jeff Wojciechowski, Dollar General is leaving downtown after corporate officials informed city leaders they have a point system on buildings their stores are located and the city location exceeded the point system in code violations or issues.
The buildings, located at 408-412 Market St., closed on Jan. 3 for the third time in a year after it was discovered the roof was leaking.
Three days later the business re-opened and then last week the doors closed again after a full remodel last fall.
"We have done everything we could for the building," Wojciechowski said. "They said they have a point system and they exceeded it and they are pretty much done in downtown."
The code supervisor said City Council is trying to work with Dollar General on finding a new location.
"We were denied access to the building a year and a half ago," Wojciechowski said. "If we were allowed in then we wouldn't be in the position we are in today."
Dollar General officials did not respond to a request seeking comment.
In early January the store was closed after it was reported a roof was leaking and filling the store with water. Wojciechowski said his department entered the store and discovered a basketball was stuffed into a drain and causing the backup and that the roof is now secure enough to hold the rain or snow.
Last year, according to a report submitted to city officials and acquired through a Right to Know request filed by The Daily Item, Northeast Inspection Consultants (NEIC), of Childs, inspected the structure at 408-412 Market St. and found five violations, including “unsafe conditions because structural members are incapable of supporting nominal loads and load effects” in July 2021. The store was closed from late July until April 2022.
The inspector, Ken Marino, of NEIC, also found peeling, chipping, flaking and water damage throughout the structure, according to documents.
The building also houses nine apartment units above the store.
Wojciechowski said the apartments are safe.
The store went through major renovations last year after being closed for more than eight months, officials said.
Wojciechowski said he has been in continued talks with the building owner, Marlene Giordiano, of Wynnewood, about the building.