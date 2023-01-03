SUNBURY — The Dollar General in downtown Sunbury closed again after the city code department said the roof is leaking.
According to city code department supervisor Jeff Wojciechowski, Dollar General has been closed for the second time in two years. Wojciechowski said he put the sign on the door Tuesday afternoon after discovering a back roof leak and more than an inch of water in some of the store's aisles.
"No one can go in or out and it's been shut down," he said. "Until that roof is repaired, it will not open back up."
"There is a lot of stock that is ruined," he said. "It also looks like a new floor will need to be replaced."
Last year, according to a report submitted to city officials and acquired through a Right to Know request filed by The Daily Item, Northeast Inspection Consultants (NEIC), of Childs, inspected the structure at 408-412 Market St. and found five violations, including “unsafe conditions because structural members are incapable of supporting nominal loads and load effects" in July 2021. The store was closed from late July until April 2022.
The inspector, Ken Marino, of NEIC, also found peeling, chipping, flaking and water damage throughout the structure, according to documents.
The building also houses nine apartment units above the store.
Wojciechowski said the apartments are safe and there is no damage as of Tuesday.
Dollar General, who leases the building, did not immediately return a call for comment on Tuesday.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.