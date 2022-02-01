SUNBURY — The Dollar General on Market Street is still not open and the future of the business in the downtown is unknown.
The building located at 408-412 Market St., has been gutted after an August inspection closed the structure for code violations. In December, City Administrator Derrick Backer announced the building met code regulations and was set to reopen whenever they wanted.
According to Dollar General officials, the business is still working with the owner of the property on other repairs.
“We continue to collaborate with our landlord partner to address store maintenance at our Market Street location in Sunbury,” a representative said in an emailed response to The Daily Item. “We may temporarily remove products from stores during interior store repairs.”
According to Katie Ellison, senior manager of Dollar General Corporation public relations, there is no reopening date scheduled at this time.
“We currently do not have an estimated reopening date as our team and the landlord’s team continues work on the store,” Ellison said. “Our Sunbury customers are encouraged to visit our location at 2443 State Route 61 in the meantime.”
The store closed after city inspectors deemed the building structurally unsafe, according to documents obtained by The Daily Item this summer.
The main violation indicated the beams inside the structure in the back of the building were not strong enough to support snow or rain that might accumulate on the roof, building owner Marlene Giordiano, of Wynnewood, said around the time of the closure.
She could not be reached for comment Monday.
According to the report submitted to city officials and acquired through a Right to Know request filed by The Daily Item, Northeast Inspection Consultants (NEIC), of Childs, inspected the structure at 408-412 Market St. on July 27 and found five violations, including “unsafe conditions because structural members are incapable of supporting nominal loads and load effects.”
The inspector, Ken Marino, of NEIC, also found peeling, chipping, flaking and water damage throughout the structure, according to documents.
The building also houses nine apartment units above the store.
Backer said he has been in contact with Dollar General officials.
“After speaking with a Dollar General representative, it was stated that they have been in contact with the property owner and have requested additional work be performed to the location prior to the store reopening,” he said. “We are hoping that Dollar General and the property owner can resolve any issues and reopen the store as quickly as possible as it is a vital downtown location for citizens to shop at.”