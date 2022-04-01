SUNBURY — The downtown Sunbury Dollar General is set to open in the next few weeks, according to a company spokesperson.
The building located at 408-412 Market St., has been gutted and is currently being completely remodeled after an August inspection closed the structure for code violations. In December, city officials announced the building met code regulations and was set to reopen whenever they wanted.
"At this time, a store opening is slated for the coming weeks, but understand that construction progress may alter this date," a Dollar general spokesperson said in an email to The Daily Item Friday.
"We are excited to reopen the store and continue serving the Sunbury community with the value and convenience our customers trust Dollar General to provide."
The email said Dollar General took many factors into reopening the Sunbury location.
"Our customers are at the center of all that we do, and meeting customers' needs is Dollar General's top priority when choosing store locations," the email said.
"In selecting store sites, we take a number of factors into consideration, carefully evaluating each potential new store location to ensure we can continue to meet our customers' price, value and selection needs. We further strive to provide convenience for customers who may not have affordable nearby retail options."
The location will also employ approximately 6-10 employees, depending on the individual needs of the store, according to Dollar General representatives.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he was thrilled to hear the store is getting close to reopening.
"This store is a huge asset for our city," he said. "I'm happy the code office, property owner and Dollar General management could all work together to make this happen."
Dollar General management said they will be releasing more information closer to an official opening date.