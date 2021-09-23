SUNBURY — Any activity in the Dollar General storefront on Market Street in the city is likely employees removing perishable food that might go bad, according to City Administrator Derrick Backer.
The store has been closed for more than a month after the rear of the structure was deemed unsafe by a state inspector.
“From my understanding, they are just removing those items,” he said. “Dollar General has not been in contact with us to tell us anything else about their plans, so we are still under the understanding they will remain in Sunbury.”
Backer said the city code department has been in contact with the owner of the building, Marlene Giordiano, of Wynnewood.
“There has been some work completed and we know there are other contractors waiting to come in,” he said.
The violation indicates the beams inside the structure in the back of the building are not strong enough to support snow or rain that might accumulate on the roof, according to Giordiano.
Giordiano could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Dollar General public relations Senior Manager Katie Ellison said the store is continuing to work with Giordiano.
“We are looking forward to reopening,” Ellison said. “We currently do not have an estimated reopening date as the landlord’s contractor continues work in the space.”
Giordiano had said she planned to repair the structure, which also has nine apartment units housing 18 residents above the store.
City Councilman Josh Brosious on Wednesday said Dollar General is a huge asset to the city.
“It’s huge for our downtown,” Brosious said. “The Dollar General is used by many of the residents, and I know the city and code office is working side by side with the property owner to get the building back open as soon as possible.”
Backer said residents inside the structure are fine and not in danger.
“The safety and well-being of the residents in the building, and patrons who frequent Dollar General, are our top priority,” he said.
According to the report submitted to city officials and acquired through a Right to Know request filed by The Daily Item, Northeast Inspection Consultants (NEIC), of Childs, inspected the structure at 408-412 Market St. on July 27 and found five violations, including “unsafe conditions because structural members are incapable of supporting nominal loads and load effects.”
The inspector, Ken Marino, of NEIC, also found peeling, chipping, flaking and water damage throughout the structure, according to documents.