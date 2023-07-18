MIFFLINBURG — A "domestic-related road rage" incident in Berks County on Sunday night led to a Mifflinburg man taking his own life, county officials and local police said.
According to the Northern Berks Police Department, officers responded to the incident around 5:45 p.m. Sunday in Ontelaunee Township in Berks County, just north of Reading. Police said two vehicles were heading north on Route 61 at a high rate of speed before crashing at the intersection of Routes 73 and 61.
Police learned shots were fired and an individual was struck before the crash. One individual was confirmed dead at the scene by police and another was sent to the hospital, police reported.
Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams told The Reading Eagle that Larry L. Bidelspach III, 38, of Mifflinburg, fatally shot himself in his vehicle as police officers approached following the crash, Adams said. Adams said the victim, a 36-year-old woman, was shot in the head and shoulder area. She underwent surgery at Reading Hospital and is expected to survive, the DA said.