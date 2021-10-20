LEWISBURG — The Donald Heiter Community Center seeks sponsors to donate gifts to 155 children this holiday season. Gifts of toys, clothing, household items, school supplies and more are sought. To sponsor a child, email donaldheiter@gmail.com, call 570-524-5000 or send a private message to the Heiter Center through its social media channels.
Donald Heiter Center seeks sponsors for children's holiday gifts
