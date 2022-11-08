LEWISBURG — High-speed internet provider Kinetic has donated $1,000 to the Union–Snyder Area Agency on Aging for its efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“On behalf of everyone at our agency, I thank Kinetic sincerely for this generous donation,” Executive Director Holly Kyle said.
The nonprofit Area Agency on Aging provides services to help older adults living in Union and Snyder live independent lives in their own homes and communities, make informed decisions concerning their care and stay active and productive for as long as possible. In-home services to assist clients and their families include home-delivered meals, personal care, respite care and caregiver support.
“I am happy to share that we will use this gift to recognize the members of our staff who worked tirelessly on the frontlines throughout the pandemic to deliver programs and services to our most at-risk community members throughout Union and Snyder County,” Kyle said. “Were it not for their continued efforts, we would have been unable to fulfill our mission of serving our older adults and their families in the region.”
Union County Commissioner Stacy Richards nominated the agency for the Kinetic donation.
“As a member of the agency’s board, I am keenly aware of the important services that this organization provides every day to our older citizens,” Richards said at the donation presentation.