The Heartland Youth Football and Cheerleading group will be honoring one of their own after news began to spread a fifth-grade Warrior Run student had been killed in a vehicle accident that occurred in Central Pennsylvania this past weekend.
Heartland President John Derr said he was devastated to learn Hunter Reynolds, who played in the league, had been involved in an accident that claimed his life.
"This is devastating," Derr said. "I can't even imagine the pain his family is going through."
Derr said he wanted to help raise funds for the family and the league will be donating $3 per player who signs up for the league's football camp held in July in Milton.
Derr said the league will also honor Reynolds throughout the season.
The league also posted to its Facebook page that they have set up an account in Reynolds name.
“On behalf of Holly Beck and William Reynolds and in honor of their son, an account has been started at Turbotville National Bank, where monetary donations can be sent,” the group wrote. “This account will be used as the family needs over the next few days and then will be used to create a scholarship in Hunter's honor. In the future, we will be having a fundraiser to go towards this fund.”
According to the Facebook post, those who wish to give may send donations to Hunter Beck Reynolds Memorial Fund, Turbotville National Bank, PO Box 37 Turbotville, PA 17772.
"If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Danielle Wilson on Facebook,” the post said.
Also on March the Danville T-Railer players/cheerleaders are asking for people to take photos in their jersey/apparel/favorite sports team apparel with #rememberinghunterreynolds on our Danville T-Railers Youth Football and Cheerleading Facebook page and our association will donate $5 to the Reynolds family for each post.
"On behalf of the Danville T-Railers Football & Cheerleading Association, we would like to ask for help from our great community of players, cheerleaders, and their families in support of remembering Defenders player, Hunter Reynolds," the post said. "We as coaches, parents, and a community can not imagine the magnitude of loss the Reynold’s family is experiencing with the unexpected tragic loss of their son Hunter. In support of the family during such a heartbreaking time, we are asking for your help."
Warrior Run Superintendent Alan Hack sent a letter out to the community on Sunday evening announcing the death of Reynolds and said the district has been working with students and staff who are struggling with the news.
Hack encouraged parents to talk to their children.