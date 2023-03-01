SUNBURY — Shikellamy High School students will get to battle each while raising money for a children's foundation when donkey basketball returns to the high school gymnasium on April. 2
Organizer and school board Director Slade Shreck said the game, which was held at the Sunbury Ice Rink last year, will return to the high school with a full night of action-packed fun for families and students across the district.
The event held at the Sunbury Ice Rink in 2022 drew close to 300 people and saw seniors battling former Shikellamy students in four nine-minute quarters.
The event is held in order to raise funds for The Spreading Antlers Children's Foundation, which is a nonprofit and 501(c)(3) that provides opportunities for children, including funding swimming lessons for students.
Shreck said the game will begin at 6 p.m. and will involve Shikellamy seniors versus the Valley all stars which includes students from various school districts.
Shreck said various students from other schools participate in the event and have been doing so since the function began 18 years ago.
Shreck said students are already excited about the game.
"I am glad to be back at the high school" he said. The kids will enjoy this and people always have a great time."
Superintendent Jason Bendle said students always have a great time at the event.
"Students are excited for the annual game," he said. "We are all looking forward to seeing it."
Shreck said tickets will be available soon and prices will be announced. Shreck said in years past tickets were $6 in advance and $8 at the door.