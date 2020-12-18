SUNBURY — An anonymous donor has paid 146 parking tickets issued for snow violations in Sunbury on Thursday, to the tune of $7,300.
City Administrator Jody Ocker said she received a phone call Friday morning from the donor who offered to pay all the tickets issued on Thursday during the snow emergency.
Mayor Kurt Karlovich issued the warning Thursday to move cars from emergency routes to allow street crews to clear the roads. Police issued 146 tickets for cars that were not moved by 1 p.m.
Ocker said the donor called and said because so many people aren't working and with COVID-19, they wanted to give back to the city. Anyone who received a snow violation on Thursday is no longer responsible for the ticket, Ocker said.
"This was an amazing thing that happened in the city of Sunbury," Ocker said. "Everybody knew the storm was coming rapidly, and to have this person step up and help the community is something we are all very thankful for."
Ocker said the city has not had to deal with a major snowstorm in quite some time.
"We are taking note of ways we can improve for the next time," she said. "We also are including how we can communicate with the residents directly through something like an automated system that can send out alerts by phone."
Councilman Chris Reis said he was also thankful for the individual who paid the fines.
"In a time like this it is wonderful to see such kindness," he said. "We want to thank this person and we want to also thank all our employees and the police department for being out and doing the best they could for this city."
Police Chief Brad Hare said he understands people got frustrated with the tickets.
"The city worked hard with the municipal authority to get the streets cleared," he said. "We at the police department even had officers helping dig people out that needed to move their vehicles. This gift from this individual is appreciated throughout the city."
Mayor Kurt Karlovich said the donation was amazing.
"Even though these are violations during an emergency I am so grateful for this individual who stepped up and paid the fines during a tough time for everyone," Karlovich said.