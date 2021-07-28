DANVILLE — A nationwide need for blood donations brought out Danville residents to the East End Fire Company on Tuesday.
The American Red Cross hosted the blood drive at the fire company at 954 Bloom Road, Danville, from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday. People like Deb Stewart, of Danville, and Darlis Dyer, of Danville, said they have heard there’s a need for donors.
“The reason I started was when my husband got cancer (20 years ago) and died,” said Stewart, who was married to Walter for 12 years at the time of his passing. “They approached me about doing platelets. I started doing that, knowing there were people who needed it.”
Stewart on Tuesday was donating Power Red cells, which allows donors to donate nearly twice the amount of red cells and help more patients.
Dyer, of Danville, said she is a frequent donor with American Red Cross.
“I usually do it whenever I can,” said Dyer. “There’s a real need to help people with blood donations.”
Due to a “severe shortage” and a “critical need for donors,” the American Red Cross is offering a $10 Amazon Gift card in July and a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value), according to a media release on the American Red Cross website.
“Currently, the American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise — and deplete the nation’s blood inventory,” according to the American Red Cross. “Over the last three months, the Red Cross has distributed about 75,000 blood products more than expected to meet these needs, significantly decreasing our national blood supply.
“The Red Cross is working around the clock to meet the extraordinary blood needs of hospitals and patients, but we can’t do it alone,” according to American Red Cross. “We need you! All blood types are needed, particularly type O, as well as platelets, to help ensure patients get the care they need.”
The American Red Cross on Twitter outlined why it’s important to donate.
“As the country opens back up and elective surgeries resume, hospital demand for blood products is outpacing our current inventory. We need your help to keep up with patient needs,” the American Red Cross tweeted. “Hospitals are also reporting high numbers of traumas and emergency room visits, which both require blood transfusions. Blood transfusions are one of the most common hospital procedures in the U.S. — used to help kids battling cancer, accident victims and people experiencing extreme sickle cell disease pain.”
Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Schedule to donate at a Geisinger facility here: https://donor.giveapint.org/donor/schedules/zip
Convalescent Plasma is conducted on-site at the supplier. Schedule to donate here: https://www.giveapint.org/covid-plasma.