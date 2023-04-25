Day-to-day stresses, though considered normal, can become overwhelming for many. Local doctors suggest reaching out for help when stress levels start impacting overall health.
Because stress is common and a certain level of stress is normal, people may not realize it until it causes physical issues, according to Dr. Jennifer Yarnell, a psychologist at Geisinger Medical Center. “Oftentimes, people aren’t even aware that they’re stressed until it’s causing dysfunction,” Yarnell said.
In order to be proactive in managing stress, Yarnell suggested paying attention to outward signals like having trouble sleeping, losing one’s temper faster, or feeling grumpy most of the time.
When missed, these initial signs can turn into more complicated physical symptoms, said Dr. Brian Michaluk from Family Medicine of Evangelical. “The more you allow stress to affect your life, the more that it’s affecting your organs,” he said. “This can result in high blood pressure, heart palpitations, bowel issues, tight muscles, hypertension and other symptoms.”
According to Dr. Jacquelyn Zielewicz, behavioral health therapist at UPMC in North Central PA, heightened stress levels can also result in cognitive and behavioral symptoms. “Cognitive signs may include anxiety, forgetfulness, racing thoughts, worry/dread or suicidal thoughts,” she said. “Behavioral signs of stress can include increased irritability, clenching of the jaw, grinding teeth, biting nails or picking at skin, increased alcohol and/or recreational substance consumption or a change in food consumption.”
People typically tend to wait until physical ailments arise before they consult a physician. Yarnell recommends a more proactive approach. “Typically people are not going to seek treatment until it’s causing them a problem, and sometimes that’s’ too late,” she said. “‘I can’t take it any more,’ is when people get help, but they probably should’ve received help beforehand.”
Zielewicz said people should reach out to professionals if stress starts to take over. “If the stress is causing lifestyle changes or physical, cognitive, or behavioral symptoms, it’s important to consider contacting someone with training who can help better understand what’s going on and what they’re experiencing,” she said. “This could be a primary care provider, a therapist or a religious and/or spiritual leader.”
In treating the issues, both stress and the symptoms caused by it, different medical professionals can help in different ways. “Primary care providers can help with referrals to psychiatrists, help treat the physical symptoms of stress and prescribe low doses of antidepressants,” Zielewicz said. “Therapists help with psychological education, coping skills, stress management techniques, and grounding. While psychiatrists offer recommendations for medication and psychological education.”
Yarnell said both treating stress and physical symptoms at the same time is likely the most effective plan of action. “The best approach is to target both stress and physical issues caused by stress. Identity stresses, identify physical symptoms and work to tackle both at the same time,” she said. “Implementing strategies like relaxation, mindfulness, setting boundaries, and more for stress. On the medical side, maybe taking an antidepressant that is prescribed or coming up with a nutritional plan to feel better.”
In treating stress itself, Michaluk said the process won’t be the same for everyone. “I always tell patients to have social support at home or work. Learn to have ways to talk to people about things,” he said. “Try to categorize it and identify the source. Sometimes that can be changed, sometimes it can’t, and then we try to figure out how we can deal with it.”
Zielewicz added that it is important to recognize one’s own limitations. “It’s important to be as proactive as possible when it comes to stress management,” she said. “Be mindful of personal limits and boundaries, utilize support, and strive for general wellness with a healthy diet, exercise, and sleep.”
At the end of the day, stress is inevitable, but learning how to cope with it can prevent physical symptoms that might arise otherwise. “To achieve things, you have to put yourself under stress, but you have to learn to balance that and not overdo it,” Michaluk said. “That’s a person-to-person basis, and maybe that’s where we, as physicians, can help.”