Fallen power lines have closed both lanes of Route 104 between the intersections of Stuck Road in Perry Township, Snyder County.
A detour for local traffic using Stuck Road is in place. The road is expected to be closed for an undetermined amoount of time, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
This temporary closure is within the long-term closure of Route 104 between Oriental Road and Saint Paul Road for a bridge replacement project. This portion of the roadway is only open to local traffic from Mount Pleasant Mills south to the project site near the intersection with Oriental Road.
— MARCIA MOORE