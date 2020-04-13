More than 1,000 PPL customers are without power this morning as strong winds and storms sweep through the Valley.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for all four Valley counties until 8 p.m. according to the National Weather Service in State College. Wind gusts up 50 mph are expected throughout the day.
PPL's outage map shows nearly 700 customers are dark in Northumberland County. There are 277 customers along Irish Valley Road, south of Snydertown, out of power. There are 696 homes or businesses in Northumberland without power as of 7:50 a.m.
There 188 homes without power in Snyder County, including 92 customers on the western edge of Selinsgrove borough on Plesasant Drive.
Another 72 customers are without power along County Line Road, splitting Union and Snyder counties. There are small outages across the region this morning.
There are 111 customers in Union County and 46 in Montour County as of 7:50 a.m.
Crews quickly reopened a portion of Route 522 in Snyder County that was briefly closed this morning after a tree fell onto a portion of the road.
According to PennDOT's 511pa.com, the road was blocked just after 6:30 this morning. The road reopened by 7:10 a.m.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.