MIDDLEBURG — Nine-year-old Lily Elsayed helped stock Middle Creek with 250 fish Friday night and hours later was up early, eager to participate in the annual Kids Trout Derby.
Sponsored by the Iron Bridge Stocking Group, the annual event Saturday drew dozens of families to the creek near the Middleburg VFW off Paxtonville Road where they fished, relaxed on the grass and enjoyed free food.
“Everything perfect’s, except the fish aren’t biting,” said Lee Wolf, of Selinsgrove, as his granddaughter, Lily, happily cast a line nearby.
“There’s a palomino down there, but it’s not biting,” she said, pointing upstream.
Nicole Elsayed, of Mifflinburg, said her daughter attended a fishing derby last year “and has been hooked ever since.”
Troy and Christie Heimbach, of Mount Pleasant Mills, brought their three children, Gavin, 12, Madison, 11 and Erin, 4.
“We come every year,” she said, as her two older kids checked out the activity from the bridge.
Brett Shamory has been organizing the derby for years as a way to attract youth to the sport of fishing.
“I grew up across from here and love fishing. It’s nostalgic,” he said.
Since 2006, the group has invested $24,000 with support from local businesses and organizations, he said.
Property owner John Kauffman has invited Shamory and his group, and all fishermen, to cast lines along the creek bank near the cottage he purchased in 2005.
“It’s nice to see the kids have a good time,” he said. “Even if you don’t catch a fish, you’ll see a bald eagle flying or an osprey.”