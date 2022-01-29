BLOOMSBURG — More than 100 vendors — nearly half of them new — were busy Friday as crowds trickled into the second day of the Early Bird Sports Expo at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.
The expo made a return after it was canceled a year ago due to COVID. The show’s new owners, Jarrett and Jenna Swartz, wanted the show to return to its traditional location where it has been after it was started by Tom Austin more than 30 years ago.
Rows of vendors lined three buildings at the fairgrounds, featuring everything from hunting dogs to taxidermy, archery and firearms.
Randy Jones, of Lehman, of Saabi-Sil Retrievers & Delta Waterfowl, was one of the popular stops, mainly because of Black Lab, Rogue, who was mingling about.
“It’s great to be able to show people what dogs can do,” Jones said. “I’ve had dogs since I was a kid; I love dogs and I found a passion that I could work at. I’m a lucky person.”
Jones breeds and trains hunting dogs and the partnership between the owner and dog is one built on trust and patience, he said. The keys for a good hunting dog are “signs of intelligence, a willingness to work and to please,” Jones said.
John Maturani, of Benton, spent part of his Friday afternoon shooting at archery targets as part of the competition. He was glad to get a chance to shoot and return to the show he has visited nearly every year.
“It’s great to have a space indoors to shoot,” he said. “We don’t really have anything like this anywhere else.”
A veteran of the show, Maturani said it has grown considerably and quickly. He said there were about 70 vendors when the show happened pre-COVID in 2020.
“This year I think there are something like 113,” he said. “People are looking for something to do this year. You also get to see people you haven’t seen in a while and tell lies about their hunting seasons.”
Grace James, visiting Jones’ and Rogue, had her own hunting story.
“I got my first deer last year,” James, of Tunkhannock, said as she visited the show with her fiance Floyd Quick. “A nine-point during archery.”
The show was started in 1988 by Tom and Mary Lou Austin. In 2006, Dave and Betty Broadt, along with their children, Bethany and Jonathan, purchased the show. Prior to the 2020 expo, the Broadt family announced to vendors that 2020 would be the final year for the expo. It was purchased by the Swartz’s and brought it back.
Hunting and fishing outfitters, taxidermists, sportsman associations, ATV dealers, guide services and nonprofit organizations covering a wide variety of important topics.
Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper John Zaktansky contributed to this story.