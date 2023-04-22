Dozens of volunteers swarmed 26 project sites on Friday as part of the Susquehanna Valley United Way’s annual Day of Action.
Volunteers spent time helping nonprofits in a geographic area stretching from Bloomsburg to McEwensville. The United Way connected individuals and groups with local nonprofits to create practical and tangible solutions to challenges they may be facing. From painting and construction to gardening and sorting, more than 250 volunteers were kept busy.
UGI had seven volunteers scrubbing chairs and cleaning the bathhouses at the Selinsgrove Pool early Friday morning, getting ahead of the humidity in the afternoon.
“This is a huge help for us,” pool President Rich Mease said. “We get to clean the whole bathhouse for free. Normally we have lifeguards come in before we open and we have to pay them. They are getting a lot done. It means a lot to us to have them spending time with us; you can see how much work is getting done.”
UGI’s community relations manager Ann Blaskiewicz said Friday’s work was a labor of love.
“It’s really important at UGI to be part of this,” she said. “We want to be in our community and be a great community partner. It gets us out of the office to do something else.”
In Snyder County, volunteers spent the day at the pool, East Snyder Park, Kidsgrove, the Middlecreek Area Community Center playground and libraries across the county.
The time out of the office is as much about helping community projects as it is about building camaraderie among fellow employees
“It’s a good team-building opportunity for us,” said Jessica Brazier, the retail manager for M&T Bank, whose team was cleaning up at East Snyder Park. “We talked as a group about doing this together, doing things we are passionate about to help our community.”
“This serves as a great team-building exercise,” Blaskeiwicz said. “Who wants to be inside on a beautiful day like this.”
At East Snyder Park, volunteers cleaned up trash along the fences, and picked up old cornstalks to keep the park in tip-top shape.
Mark Strawser, Penn Township Roadmaster, said the volunteers were saving his workers tons of time rehabbing the park.
“It’s extremely helpful,” he said. “We are very helpful for them to be here.
“We have 34 miles of road and 1,600 residences to keep happy, so having them here is a Godsend.”