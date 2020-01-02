About 70 hikers, ranging from ages 1 to 95, went on a guided trail walk at Raymond B. Winter State Park Wednesday.
They were among the thousands of people who took part in America's State Parks First Day Hikes initiative on New Year's Day that included 45 sponsored hikes in Pennsylvania "to remind people our state parks and forests are open for healthy outdoor adventures in all four seasons, including winter," said Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn.
It was Dan and Kay Eisley's first winter hike with their children, Robert, 4, Andrew, 2 and Naomi, 1, who came along in a baby carrier worn by her mother.
"We like the exercise and getting the kids out and about," said Kay Eisley.
Park Manager Mike Crowley led the large group on the two-mile hike.
"I had no idea there would be this many people," he said. "I expected a handful."
Among the nature enthusiasts who braved the chill for an early afternoon hike was 95-year-old Dottie Yannaccone, of Watsontown, who walked a one-mile trail with two of her sons and daughter-in-law.
"We like just getting out and away from everything," said the longtime member of the Alpine Hiking Club of Williamsport as she grasped two handmade walking sticks. "These have covered a lot of miles."
Jim Yannaccone said his mother has remained active throughout her life and encouraged her children to do the same.
"She had five boys. We played outside a lot," he said.
For Barry Bowers, of Milton, getting healthy is a newer focus since losing 96 pounds in the past year.
"I'm so proud of him," said his daughter, Erin Bowers, of Kulpmont, who joined him on the hike as a way of supporting his healthier lifestyle.
"This is what I want in the new year," he said.