LEWISBURG — Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, clinical psychologist, bestselling author and podcast host, will speak at 7 p.m. tonight at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts at Bucknell University — his first public lecture since February 2019.
Peterson’s talk is titled “The Liberal Arts Tradition Versus Totalitarian Culture.” His appearance is hosted by the Open Discourse Coalition (ODC) and the Bucknell Program for American Leadership (BPAL).
Peterson is a professor of psychology at the University of Toronto, a clinical psychologist, and the author of the bestselling books “Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life” and “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos.”
“We feel really privileged to welcome a speaker of Dr. Peterson’s caliber to campus, to engage students on a topic he has examined deeply: the psychology of totalitarianism. His lecture and Q&A will enable students and community members to interact with an internationally prominent public intellectual, and hopefully encourage rigorous and civil discourse for long after the event ends,” said Dr. Paul Siewers, director of the Bucknell Program for American Leadership and Associate Professor of Literary Studies at Bucknell.
Peterson will speak at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are free and available beginning at 6 p.m. but seating is limited. Masks are required indoors at the Weis Center and all campus locations. A spillover location will be at Trout Auditorium to view a live feed.
BPAL, a university-recognized faculty organization, is hosting a series of public events this academic year. The series and the organization is supported with funding from Bucknell alumni and independent co-sponsor ODC. For more information on BPAL visit www.bucknellleaders.org.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO