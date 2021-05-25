Representatives of East Buffalo Township and Lewisburg agreed to a 52-48 percent split of municipal funding contributions as part of a draft agreement governing oversight of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department.
The proposed split, the same amount under dispute in an ongoing lawsuit brought by the borough in 2019, would increase by 1 percent for every 2 percent population increase in either municipality, according to Char Gray, township supervisor.
The proposed agreement would last five years and would have a built-in process where Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township review the agreement for potential adjustments every two years, Gray said.
“I’m very glad that it’s been done now. I just wish we would have started two years ago. It should not have taken a lawsuit to get us to this position,” Gray said.
Work remains before the agreement is finalized. The draft document must be approved by either municipality’s governing body and referred to their respective solicitors before it’s formally ratified, Gray said.
The two sides are targeting July 31 to finish the process. That’s the date by which East Buffalo Township pledged to withdraw from the regional police department if a new agreement wasn’t in place.
“We’re well on our way to have that completed by that deadline,” Gray said.
Lewisburg filed suit in 2019 against East Buffalo Township and a joint regional police department the municipalities were at odds since at least late 2016 when the township board moved unilaterally to contribute 50 percent of budgeted municipal contributions rather than continue a 52-48 percent split the board believed invalid. The borough disputed this position and ultimately felt compelled to challenge the matter in court, with a ruling still pending by President Judge Michael Hudock.
Though the two sides split on the contributions and other issues, there was agreement on both sides that the now-expired intergovernmental agreement needed to be revised. Appointed representatives of each municipality began meeting in February and met at least seven times to hash out an entirely new draft agreement to be considered for implementation.
Lewisburg Mayor Judy Wagner said it was always important to the borough to continue a regional police force. She said she’s anxious to learn what each municipality’s solicitor says about the draft proposal, and she was satisfied that an automatic review is scheduled as part of the proposal.
“We can deal with issues as they emerge and not fester, not let it get to the point where grudges become evident and issues go unresolved,” Wagner said.
Ultimately, she said the regional police department has much to offer the area and she’s hopeful that neighboring municipalities someday purchase part-time coverage or choose to become full-time members.
As it stands, only Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township are members.
“I think we were all highly motivated to seek a resolution and that was a key,” Wagner said.