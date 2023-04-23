BLOOMSBURG — Five drag queens performed for a sold-out crowd on Sunday at Brewskis Coffee and Bar.
The adoring crowd cheered endlessly as Trixy Valentine, Tequila Daniels, Harpy Daniels, Asia Spice and Amber Alerta performed.
Each queen lip-synced two songs as the audience enjoyed a unique assortment of food and beverages from Brewskis.
Justin Hummel, the mayor of Bloomsburg, said these kinds of events are important to communities.
“We want to provide representation of all sorts of different people, whether people like it or not doesn’t really matter,” Hummel said.
“It’s important that people who are struggling see that there is a community they can reach out to, even if it’s not in their house.”
Tequila Daniels and Trixie Valentine remembered their struggle to find a venue and the support they received from the Bloomsburg business.
“We had a venue in Danville say, ‘We don’t want to go that route anymore,” Daniels said. “Trixie went looking for a venue and stumbled in here. The next thing I know, we’re here.”
The performer said Brewskis went above and beyond the group’s expectations.
They bent over backwards, they were going to build us a runway and stage that night,” Daniels said. “It was great. It was a beautiful time.”
Amber Alerta, 19, from Sunbury, was the youngest of the five performers, but said having the support of those more experienced means a lot.
“Being the youngest in a room can be strange sometimes, but I am so happy to have great, seasoned mentors like Tequila and Trixie,” the queen said. “The dressing room is such a supportive place, and everyone is always lifting each other up while also throwing a little shade.”
In a speech at the end of the event, Mayor Hummel encouraged attendees to vote in the May 16th primary election.
“I cannot stress enough the importance of voting. We are coming up on a midterm right now that is not necessarily exciting,” he said. “But there are school directors running, there are county commissioners running.”
Hummel noted that those running in the election are important to consider.
“These are the people that need to be representing all of you in the rooms you’re not in,” he said.
“The decisions they are making, at the local level, are important and are affecting your lives.”
The mayor is looking forward to similar events in Bloomsburg, including other drag brunches, bingos and the “Outfest” in October.